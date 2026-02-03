‘A Man on the Inside’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

There will be more of Mike Schur’s “A Man on the Inside” coming to Netflix.

Netflix granted a Season 3 renewal to the Ted Danson-led series on Tuesday, just over two months after “A Man on the Inside” Season 2 debuted on Netflix in late November.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Netflix on another season of ‘A Man on the Inside,’” Schur said in a statement. “It’s a true joy to work with this entire team, most especially the handsome, erudite and monstrously talented Ted Danson, a true American treasure whose contract stipulates exactly what adjectives I am allowed to use while describing him in press releases.”

“A Man on the Inside” has logged over 45 million views across both seasons through the end of 2025, and has reached Netflix’s global top 10 list for five weeks. Since the series debut, the half-hour comedy has gained accolades as AFI’s 2024 TV Programs of the Year and has earned Danson a Golden Globe and nominations across SAG and Critics Choice.

After the first installment of “A Man on the Inside” brought Danson’s Charles inside a retirement community to solve a robbery, Season 2 saw Charles head to a college campus to solve a blackmail case.

The second season also introduced Danson’s real-life spouse, Mary Steenburgen, as Mona, Charles’ love interest. While the Season 2 finale saw the pair break up, Schur told TheWrap Steenburgen’s Mona could still return for future seasons upon her return from Croatia.

“In the same way that the characters from Season 1 come back in Season 2, I think it would stand to reason that the characters from Season 2 would come back in Season 3, especially when you’re talking about a character who’s so fundamental to Charles’ emotional journey through life,” Schur told TheWrap. “She left for a year. I don’t think that means she’s gone forever.”

Schur also revealed his ideas for Season 3 revolve around how the team might “better use” the show’s San Francisco setting, pointing to Charles’ past as an engineer and his love of architecture.

“I’m really interested in the city of San Francisco and about the ways in which American cities are being discussed right now and and demonized in ways that I don’t understand — I’ve lived in a lot of cities, and that they don’t resemble the places that are being described in the national conversation,” Schur said. “I would like that to be a more of a theme … the future of just what it’s like to live in a city, and what are the actual problems of cities, not the made up problems that you hear people talk about.”

Beyond Danson and Steenburgen, Season 2 also starred Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephanie Beatriz, Gary Cole, Michaela Conlin, Lisa Gilroy, Max Greenfield, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Madison Hu, Sam Huntington, Jason Mantzoukas, Constance Marie, Linda Park, David Strathairn and Jill Talley.

Hailing from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “A Man on the Inside” is executive produced by Schur via Fremulon, Morgan Sackett, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment), Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez for Micromundo Producciones as well as Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements for Motto Pictures.