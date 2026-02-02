Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘St. Denis Medical’ and ‘Happy’s Place’ Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

The broadcast comedies are each in their second season at the network

Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Belissa Escobedo as Isabella, Tokala Black Elk as Takoda, Rex Linn as Emmett, Pablo Castelblanco as Steve, Melissa Peterman as Gabby in "Happy's Place" (Credit: Casey Durkin/NBC)
Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Belissa Escobedo as Isabella, Tokala Black Elk as Takoda, Rex Linn as Emmett, Pablo Castelblanco as Steve, Melissa Peterman as Gabby in "Happy's Place" (Credit: Casey Durkin/NBC)

NBC renewed procedural comedies “St. Denis Medical” and “Happy’s Place” for third seasons for the 2026–27 broadcast season.

“Both ‘St. Denis Medical’ and ‘Happy’s Place’ have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBC & Peacock, said. “A huge thank you to the producers, casts and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories.”

“St. Denis Medical” features ensemble cast of Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi. The medical mockumentary is the only primetime comedy at NBC to see season-over-season linear growth in the 18-49 demo. The Jan. 5 episode of the series was the highest-rated episode in the demo since the series premiere in November 2024.

After receiving a large private donation, hospital administrator Joyce (McLendon-Covey) bites off more than she can chew while her employees navigate staff shortages, office conflicts and their own personal lives in Season 2 of the series.

The Reba McEntire-led comedy “Happy’s Place” delivered its best episode to date on Jan. 23 in both the demo and total viewers. The series also posted a 22% increase in total viewers in the first quarter.

Bobbie (McEntire) inherits her father’s tavern (Happy’s Place) and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), a twentysomething half-sister that she never knew she had. In Season 2, Bobbie reopens the tavern’s doors, and a long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the bar.

Both “St. Denis Medical” and “Happy’s Place” are produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. “St. Denis” is also produced by More Bees, Inc. and Spitzer Holding Company. “Happy’s Place” is created by Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott.

