‘St. Denis Medical’ Adds 5 as Season 2 Guest Stars | Exclusive

“St. Denis Medical” has brought five new guest stars to join the team at the titular Oregon hospital for Season 2.

Al Madrigal (“Night School”), Jayma Mays (“Glee”), Suzy Nakamura (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Enuka Okuma (“Rookie Blue”) and Mel Rodriguez (“Getting On”) will all appear on the upcoming season of the mockumentary.

Season 2 picks up after the hospital receives a large private donation, meaning St. Denis Medical’s hospital administrator Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has more work on her plate. Meanwhile her colleagues juggle staff shortages, office conflict and their own personal lives.

Madrigal plays Michael, a building inspector called to review the birthing unit, who happens to have a weird connection with Joyce. Rodriguez will play Mel, a candidate for a key role in St Denis’ new birthing center.

Okuma is set to play Dr. Fenner, a neurosurgeon who catches Ron (David Allen Grier)’s eye. Mays will play Kelly, a physician’s assistant in charge of staff physicals. And Nakamura will play Camille Jacobs, an administrator from Portland General Hospital, who visits St. Denis with a wound only to take an interest in Bruce.

The five guest stars join an already star-studded lineup for Season 2, featuring Bravo’s Ariana Madix, NBA star Draymond Green, Olympic skater Adam Rippon and “Love Island USA” star Jeremiah Brown. Other guest stars include Kristen Schaal, Lauren Weedman, Frankie Quiñones, Lauren Lapkus, Tim Baltz, Jonah Beckett, Paul Scheer, Wayne Knight, Jessica Lowe and Jared Goldstein.

The series’ Nov. 3 season premiere hit its best 18-49 demo since December 2024 and its best total viewers since February. Total viewers for the series are now above 3.5 million. “St. Denis Medical” Season 1 reached 35 million total viewers across all platforms and was NBC’s No. 1 new show of the 2024-2025 season.

“St. Denis Medical” was created by Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer, with Ledgin serving as showrunner and executive producer. Spitzer, Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer, Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu also executive produce for Universal Television. The series airs Mondays on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.