‘Happy’s Place’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Carol Kane, Christopher Lloyd and Cheri Oteri will stop by the NBC sitcom

Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Belissa Escobedo as Isabella in "Happy's Place" (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Reba McEntire and the rest of the “Happy’s Place” crew are back for Season 2, but there might be some more secrets ahead.

After Season 1 revealed that McEntire’s Bobbie had a twentysomething half-sister and business partner in Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), the NBC sitcom will uncover a long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the tavern, per the official logline.

Along the way, they’ll be plenty of shenanigans at the tavern, including when guest stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Reba”), Carol Kane (“Taxi,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Christopher Lloyd  (“Taxi,” “Back to the Future”) and Cheri Oteri (“Saturday Night Live”) stop by.

When does “Happy’s Place” Season 2 premiere?

The Season 2 premiere airs Friday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

When do new episodes air?

New episodes air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Is “Happy’s Place” Season 2 streaming?

Yes, new episodes of the sitcom drop the day after their NBC premiere on Peacock.

“Happy’s Place” Season 2 episode release schedule:

  • Season 2, Episode 1 — Friday, Nov. 7
  • Season 2, Episode 2 — Friday, Nov. 14
  • Season 2, Episode 3 — Friday, Nov. 21

Who stars in “Happy’s Place?”

In addition to Reba McEntire, “Happy’s Place” stars Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Rex Linn, Pablo Castelblanco and Tokala Black Elk.

Watch the trailer:

