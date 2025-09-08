‘Happy’s Place’ Season 2 Adds Carol Kane, Christopher Lloyd and Cheri Oteri as Guest Stars

Carol Kane, Christopher Lloyd and Cheri Oteri will make guest star appearances in “Happy’s Place” Season 2.

Kane (“Taxi,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Lloyd (“Taxi,” “Back to the Future,” “The Addams Family”) and Oteri (“Saturday Night Live”) have been tapped to join the Reba McEntire-led sitcom when it returns for its second season on NBC, the network announced on Monday.

Kane will play Theresa, a free-spirited woman in pursuit of justice, excitement and her husband Clive (Lloyd), a gentleman who has lost his phone at Happy’s Place and comes back to retrieve it.

Oteri, meanwhile, will play Monica, who is described as a no-nonsense health inspector newly appointed to Happy’s Place. “She takes her job incredibly seriously and doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to cleanliness,” per her character description.

The three guest stars will join series regulars McEntire, who stars as Bobbie, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn.

After Season 1 saw Bobbie inherit her father’s tavern only to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella (Escobedo), a twenty-something half-sister that she never knew she had, Season 2 will see Happy’s Place reopen its doors as a “long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the tavern,” the official logline reads. “Through it all, Bobbie must remind everyone that family isn’t what you’re born into, but it’s the people that stand beside you, even in the workplace.”

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Happy’s Place” is created by Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott, who executive produce alongside McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry and Pamela Fryman.

“Happy’s Place” Season 2 premieres Nov. 7 on NBC.