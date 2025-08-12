‘Happy’s Place’ Co-Creator Teases Conflict Between Bobbie and Isabella in Season 2: ‘This Is More the Marriage Phase’

After “Happy’s Place” united sisters Bobbie (Reba) and Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) in its first season, Season 2 will see a bit more conflict between the pair, according to series co-creator Kevin Abbott.

“Last season was really more the honeymoon phase, where they both wanted to be sisters and they wanted it to work, and so arguments, you kind of slough off … anything that irritates you,” Abbott said on a “Happy’s Place” panel during NBCUniversal’s backlot day in Los Angeles. “Any little disagreements, they get put aside very quickly.”

Abbott said Season 2 will move the newfound sisters into the next chapter in their relationship, saying “this is more the marriage phase.”

“I have a good marriage, but this is the one where the irritants are a little more irritating, and you hold your ground a little bit more in certain areas,” Abbott added. “We are going to see a little bit more conflict between the two of them when it comes to trying to work out this sister relationship.”

With much of the cast and crew rolling over from “Reba,” “Reba” star Steve Howey guest starred in the first season, and Abbott is hopeful JoAnna Garcia Swisher could be the next alum to make an appearance on the NBC sitcom, especially since Swisher expressed her willingness to come on the show.

“We are working on that. We really, really want JoAnna to be on the show,” Abbott said. “We have a couple of roles that we are juggling to decide which would be the most fun for her — because we don’t want to bring somebody on and just have them be on. We want to bring them on and have, even if it’s just for us, a fun reason that they are playing the role that they are playing.”

Abbott added that Swisher, who currently hosts Netflix dating show “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” is “at the top of the list of the people we want to bring on as guest stars.”

As for whether Howey might return for Season 2, the chances are a bit murkier after he landed a series regular role in ABC’s “High Potential,” which stars Kaitlin Olson. “He’s good, which is kind of a curse,” Abbott said joking, adding that there’s “always a chance” Howey could return. “We love him to death.”

“Happy’s Place” Season 2 premieres Nov. 7 on NBC. Season 1 is now streaming on Peacock.