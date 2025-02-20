Reba McEntire’s ‘Happy’s Place’ Lands Season 2 Renewal at NBC

Reba McEntire’s new sitcom “Happy’s Place” has been renewed for a second season at NBC.

The pilot episode of “Happy’s Place” has brought in 17.6 million viewers since its premiere on Oct. 18, an increase of 338%.

In the show, McEntire portrays Bobbie, a woman who inherits her late father’s tavern. However, when she takes over the bar, she discovers that she has a new business partner in a 20-something half-sister she never knew she had, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo).

In addition to McEntire and Escobedo, the series stars Melissa Peterman, Rex Linn, Tokala Black Elk and Pablo Castelblanco. McEntire also executive produces alongside writer and co-creator Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry and Pamela Fryman.

“Happy’s Place” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Abbott co-created the series with Julie Abbott.

The show has also improved NBC’s Friday 8 p.m. timeslot by 54% in total viewers and it’s the second-highest NBC comedy launch ever on Peacock, only behind “St. Denis Medical.” Combined, “Happy’s Place” and “St. Denis Medical” have reached nearly 45 million viewers across linear and digital platforms this season.

“Happy’s Place” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock.