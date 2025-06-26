‘High Potential’ Taps Steve Howey as Series Regular for Season 2

“High Potential” found a new series regular for Season 2 in “Shameless” star Steve Howey.

The actor will play new precinct captain Jesse Wagner, a savvy political animal packed with effortless charm. A character description adds: “Besides a guy who can launch a million fundraisers with his smile, he has disruptor tenacity and likes thinking outside the box just like their all-star consultant Morgan (Kaitlin Olson). He has a way of putting himself right in the middle of the action… whether he’s wanted there or not.”

Aside from “Shameless,” Howey most recently starred in the CBS drama series “True Lies.” Other notable TV roles include his breakout as Van Montgomery on the long-running sitcom “Reba,” as well as appearances on “Sons of Anarchy,” “Jennifer Falls,” “New Girl” and “Psych.” He is repped by Independent Artist Group.

“High Potential” stars Olson, who was also promoted to executive producer for Season 2, as a single mom with an extraordinary knack for solving crimes, leading to a reluctant working relationship with the members of a local precinct of the LAPD. The show wrapped up its first season as the top broadcast series across platforms in the adults 18-49 demo, and was tied for second in multiplatform viewers.

Based on the French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” the show stars Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb and Judy Reyes as Selena. 20th Television is the producing studio. Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, Todd Harthan (showrunner), Marc Halsey and Kaitlin Olson serve as executive producers.

Deadline first reported the casting news.

“High Potential” returns for Season 2 this fall on ABC. Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.