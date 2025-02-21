‘High Potential’ Finale Scores Series-High Audience With More Than 13 Million Viewers Across ABC, Hulu

Ratings

The Kaitlin Olson-led series ended Season 1 with ABC’s best ever drama episode on streaming platforms after seven days

High-Potential
Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie and Judy Reyes in "High Potential" (Credit: Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja)

“High Potential” wrapped up its first season with a series-high audience.

The Season 1 finale of “High Potential” scored 13.2 million viewers after a week of viewing across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and other digital platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures. The episode also gathered a 2.59 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The episode, which aired Feb. 11 on ABC, also made a splash with streaming audiences, becoming ABC’s best ever drama episode based on seven-day views across Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. (Disney does not provide separate figures for streaming.) On linear, the Season 1 finale was the top show of Tuesday night across broadcast ad cable for the second straight week with 8.7 million total viewers and a .76 in the rating. The numbers reflect an upward trajectory for the crime procedural, which secured a Season 2 renewal in January.

High-Potential
After introducing two high-stakes cliffhangers in the Season 1 finale, “High Potential” showrunner Todd Harthan promised Season 2 would provide some answers pretty early on.

“We have a pretty healthy plan for how we’re going to kick off the season,” Harthan told TheWrap. “I think one of the big mistakes that shows make is [saying] ‘Oh, let’s put a pin in both those cliffhangers, and we’ll get to them later,’ … you should probably satisfy one or the other so the audience does not get pissed.”

“High Potential” Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.

High-Potential
