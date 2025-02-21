‘High Potential’ Finale Scores Series-High Audience With More Than 13 Million Viewers Across ABC, Hulu

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“High Potential” wrapped up its first season with a series-high audience.

The Season 1 finale of “High Potential” scored 13.2 million viewers after a week of viewing across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and other digital platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures. The episode also gathered a 2.59 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The episode, which aired Feb. 11 on ABC, also made a splash with streaming audiences, becoming ABC’s best ever drama episode based on seven-day views across Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. (Disney does not provide separate figures for streaming.) On linear, the Season 1 finale was the top show of Tuesday night across broadcast ad cable for the second straight week with 8.7 million total viewers and a .76 in the rating. The numbers reflect an upward trajectory for the crime procedural, which secured a Season 2 renewal in January.

Episode 12, the penultimate episode of the season, brought in a total audience of 12.46 million viewers across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and other digital platforms after a week of streaming, TheWrap revealed exclusively.

After introducing two high-stakes cliffhangers in the Season 1 finale, “High Potential” showrunner Todd Harthan promised Season 2 would provide some answers pretty early on.

“We have a pretty healthy plan for how we’re going to kick off the season,” Harthan told TheWrap. “I think one of the big mistakes that shows make is [saying] ‘Oh, let’s put a pin in both those cliffhangers, and we’ll get to them later,’ … you should probably satisfy one or the other so the audience does not get pissed.”

“High Potential” Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.