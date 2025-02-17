‘High Potential’ Episode 12 Draws 12.5 Million Viewers Across ABC, Hulu After One Week | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The penultimate episode of “High Potential” Season 1 scored nearly 12.5 million viewers after a week of multiplatform viewing, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Episode 12, which debuted Feb. 4 on ABC and went to streaming the next day, brought in a total audience of 12.46 million viewers across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and other digital platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures and internal streaming data.

Viewership for the episode outpaced the season’s average viewership of 11.28 million by 10%, and the episode also scored a 7% bigger rating than its season-to-date average as Episode 12 scored a 2.37 rating in the key demo among adults 18-49.

On linear alone, “High Potential” averaged 8.35 million total viewers and averaged a 0.69 rating in the demo, becoming the No. 1 show of the night across broadcast and cable.

Linear viewership for “High Potential” dominated CBS programming in the 9 p.m. hour, with “High Potential” outpacing “FBI: International” by 37% in total viewers and 57% in the demo. “High Potential” had significant gains on the entirety of CBS’ Tuesday primetime lineup, which also included “FBI,” which averaged 7.94 million viewers and a 0.51 rating, as well as “FBI: Most Wanted,” which averaged 6.30 million viewers and a 0.42 rating.

“High Potential’s” strong linear viewership boosted ABC’s average viewership and rating for the night, leading ABC to win its first Tuesday of the season. ABC averaged 6.83 million viewers and a 0.56 rating during primetime, outpacing its closest competition, CBS, which averaged 6.77 million viewers and scored a 0.46 rating.

Episode 12, titled “Partners,” follows the LAPD squad as the FBI joins the investigation into the murder of a controversial tech magnate, forcing Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) to reunite with his former partner, per the official logline.

“High Potential” wrapped up its first season with an action-packed Season 1 finale that aired on Feb. 11 with not one, but two major cliffhangers that showrunner Todd Harthan promised would be addressed when the hour-long show returns this fall for Season 2.

All episodes of “High Potential” Season 1 are now streaming on Hulu.