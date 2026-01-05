Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ to End With Shortened Season 5 on Paramount+

“Mayor of Kingstown” will be coming to an end with Season 5.

The fifth season of the Jeremy Renner drama created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon will be eight episodes long. That’s two fewer episodes than the previous four seasons.

This renewal comes a little more than a week after “Mayor of Kingstown” wrapped Season 4. That installment followed criminal mediator Mike (Renner) as he fought to retain control over Kingstown. After the Russians mafia left, they created a power vacuum. Mike had to deal with the players of the resulting gang war all while confronting a headstrong new Warden. In addition to Renner, Season 4 starred Edie Falco, Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan- Headley and Nishi Munshi.

Season 4 was executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner for the series. The show is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“Mayor of Kingstown” first premiered in 2021 on Paramount+ and has never been the most popular of Sherdian’s Paramount+ titles. Based on Nielsen metrics, it never quite reached the viewership heights of “Lioness” or “Landman.” However, “Mayor of Kingstown” developed a consistent audience throughout its run.