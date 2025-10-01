Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Scores Season 3 Renewal at Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan’s “Lioness” has been renewed for a third season at Paramount+.

In the spy thriller’s second season, which premiered in October 2024, the CIA’s fight against terror moved closer to home. Joe (Zoe Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) and Byron (Michael Kelly) enlisted a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe was forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she made as the leader of the Lioness program.

In addition to Saldaña, Kidman and Kelly, Season 2 starred Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.

In December, TheWrap exclusively reported that “Lioness” Season 2 had reached a total of 8.3 million domestic households, a 10% increase compared to Season 1’s 7.6 million. On the social side, the series generated 5 million engagements during its second season, up 177% compared to Season 1.

“Lioness” Season 2 ranked in the top three Paramount+ originals for 2024, behind “Landman” Season 1 and “Tulsa King” Season 2. “Lioness” Season 2 became the fourth most-watched Paramount+ premiere in its first seven days, and the episode would go on to drive 12.4 million views globally across all platforms.

Sheridan, Saldaña, Kidman executive produce alongside David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox.

Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios serve as producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The first two seasons are available to stream now on Paramount+.