‘Lioness’ Season 2 Becomes 4th Biggest Paramount+ Premiere, Reaching 3 Million Households in First 7 Days | Exclusive

The Lioness program may be struggling, but “Lioness” on Paramount+ is doing just fine. Season 2 of the action drama had one of the biggest premieres for Paramount+ since the platform’s launch, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

In its first seven days, “Lioness” was seen by 3 million domestic households, according to internal data from Paramount+. That’s a 2% increase in reach compared to Season 1, which saw 2.9 million viewers for its premiere in its first seven days. The Taylor Sheridan series now ranks No. 4 when it comes to Paramount+ originals with the biggest domestic household premieres, falling behind “1923,” “Tulsa King” Season 2 and “Halo” Season 1.

“Lioness” also saw success across social. In its first week, the second season drove nearly 36 million views, a 116% lift compared to Season 1, and 1.1 million engagements, an 87% lift compared to Season 1. These results were pulled from the time period ranging from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

“Lioness” follows an elite group of CIA operatives who are all involved in the Lioness program, which specially trained women agents. Last season chronicled the harrowing and love-torn journey of Sergeant Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), who ultimately left the program. This season instead zeroes in on Cruz’s boss, Joe (Saldaña). Only this time around, Joe isn’t just pulling strings behind the scenes; she has to go in the field. As she puts her life on the line and desperately searches for her next Lioness operative, Joe also has to balance her family life and raising two daughters who don’t fully understand why their mother is rarely around.

The Paramount+ original also stars Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and Emmy Award-nominee Michael Kelly along with Oscar winner Morgan Freeman and Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman. Sheridan executive produces the drama alongside David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox. “Lioness” is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

New episodes of the thriller premiere Sundays on Paramount+. Additionally, Paramount Network will air the Season 2 premiere of “Lioness” at 9 p.m. ET/PT following the season premiere of “Yellowstone.”