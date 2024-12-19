‘Lioness’ Season 2 Reaches 8.3 Million Domestic Households, Up 10% From Season 1 | Exclusive



“Lioness” Season 2 reached a total of 8.3 million domestic households, a 10% increase compared to Season 1’s 7.6 million, TheWrap has exclusively learned. On the social side, the series generated 5 million engagements during its second season, up 177% compared to Season 1.

The spy thriller, which comes from Taylor Sheridan, MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, ranks in the top three Paramount+ originals for 2024, behind “Landman” Season 1 and “Tulsa King” Season 2.

The latest viewership milestone for “Lioness” Season 2 comes after the show was seen by 3 million domestic households in its first seven days. The season premiere drove 12.4 million views globally across all platforms.

“Lioness” follows an elite group of CIA operatives who are all involved in the Lioness program, which specially trained women agents. Season 1 chronicled the harrowing and love-torn journey of Sgt. Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), who ultimately left the program.

Season 2 focuses on Joe (Zoe Saldaña), who puts her life on the line going into the field and desperately searches for her next Lioness operative. Joe also has to balance her family life and raising two daughters who don’t fully understand why their mother is rarely around.

In addition to Saldaña and De Oliveira, the series stars Genesis Rodriguez and Emmy Award-nominee Michael Kelly along with Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.

Sheridan executive produces alongside David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox. “Lioness” is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.