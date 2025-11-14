Taylor Sheridan Shows Have Generated $800 Million for Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan has long been one of Paramount’s most valuable storytellers, but how valuable is he exactly? Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics data quantifies just how much value he has delivered for the company’s streaming business: Since the first of his Paramount+ originals premiered in 2021, Sheridan’s titles have generated more than $800 million in global streaming revenue for the platform.

That figure captures not creative influence but pure financial performance driven by subscriber acquisition, retention, and engagement value modeled across markets. “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Tulsa King” lead the pack. Each show has brought in more than $140 million for Paramount+ worldwide. “Yellowstone,” the series that launched the “Sheridan-verse,” has earned nearly $130 million for Paramount+ globally, despite the fact that its US streaming rights belong to Peacock. Had the flagship drama been available domestically on Paramount+, it likely would have topped the list outright.

Taylor Sheridan series streaming revenue on Paramount+ (Data via Parrot Analytics)

Those numbers illustrate what is at stake as Sheridan shifts his creative home to NBCUniversal under a major new overall deal. For Paramount+, his exit represents the loss of a prolific hitmaker whose series collectively account for a significant share of the platform’s total original-content revenue.

While Peacock smartly licensed the domestic streaming rights to “Yellowstone,” the flagship series in Sheridan’s universe, his prolific output of titles on Paramount+ has rapidly delivered more value for that platform domestically than “Yellowstone” has earned on Peacock. As the home of “Yellowstone,” Peacock no doubt benefitted from spillover demand as Paramount+ built out the “Yellowstone” universe with spinoffs and grew the fanbase.

Still, our model calculates that “Yellowstone” has earned over $90M on Peacock to date, while the rest of Taylor Sheridan’s work has brought in over 5 times that much for Paramount+ in the US and Canada alone. That gap underscores how valuable Sheridan’s creative ecosystem became once Paramount consolidated his newer shows under its own banner. It also highlights what Paramount stands to lose and NBCU could potentially gain with the new deal, which doesn’t begin until 2029.

Paramount vs. Peacock Taylor Sheridan revenue (Data via Parrot Analytics)

Sheridan’s move comes at a pivotal moment for Paramount, under new leadership following its merger with Skydance. Losing a reliable revenue engine like Sheridan will challenge Paramount+ to cultivate the next wave of original hits capable of driving both subscriber growth and retention at comparable levels.

For NBCUniversal, the deal represents a chance to reclaim “Yellowstone”’s creative DNA and potentially its economic upside. If Sheridan can replicate even part of the value he generated for Paramount+, his arrival could meaningfully boost Peacock’s content ROI and strengthen its position within NBCU’s broader streaming strategy.

Few creators in television today have such a measurable impact on platform economics. With his next chapter unfolding at NBCUniversal, Taylor Sheridan has an opportunity to once again work his magic as a major value driver on a new streaming home.