‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel Series Gets Early Season 2 Renewal at Prime Video

“Legally Blonde” prequel series “Elle” has been given a sophomore season ahead of its series premiere on July 1, Prime Video announced on Wednesday.

“Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with,” Reese Witherspoon said in a statement. “Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career.”

“I think our series’ themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike,” she continued. “Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle’s high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share Season One with the world and start rolling cameras on Season Two!”

Lexi Minetree will be joined by June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker in the main cast, with recurring stars Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada and James Van Der Beek.

“‘Elle’ captures the heart, confidence, and optimism that made Elle Woods an enduring cultural icon, while giving audiences a fresh and deeply personal coming-of-age story,” Peter Friedlander, Global Head of Television at Amazon MGM Studios, added. “Ordering a second season speaks to our belief in the creative vision and the incredible team behind the series, and we’re excited for audiences to experience Elle’s journey starting with Season One.”

Coming from Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios, creator Laura Kittrell serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Caroline Dries. Other EPs include Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Marc Platt, Amanda Brown and Jason Moore, who also directed the first two episodes.

Witherspoon starred in the original “Legally Blonde” in July 2001, followed by its sequel “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” in July 2003. The franchise also spawned a “Legally Blondes” teen prequel movie, as well as a hit Broadway musical and even a corresponding reality competition show, “Legally Blonde: The Musical: The Search for the Next Elle Woods.”

“Elle” premieres July 1 on Prime Video.