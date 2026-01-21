Prue Leith Exits ‘Great British Bake Off’ After 9 Seasons

Prue Leith has decided to step down from judging “The Great British Bake Off” after nine series, she announced on Wednesday.

“‘Bake Off’ has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4,” she shared on Instagram. “But now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!)”

“There’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden,” Leith continued. “Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it.”

The Dame joined “GBBO” in 2017 as the replacement for original judge Mary Berry when the show moved from BBC One to Channel 4. She’s also appeared alongside mainstay judge Paul Hollywood in multiple holiday and seasonal specials in the time since — including “The Great American Baking Show.”

Her replacement for the upcoming 17th series later in 2026 has not been announced. Co-hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, as well as Hollywood, are expected to return.

“The Great British Bake Off” can currently be seen as “The Great British Baking Show” on Netflix.