‘Star Search’ Boss Teases Netflix Reboot’s Real-Time Voting Feature: ‘It’s Going to Work’

Netflix didn’t have to search far to find the perfect partner for its “Star Search” reboot, because Jesse Collins Entertainment knows how to put on a live show.

In addition to producing the 2026 Grammy Awards and the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, executive producer Jesse Collins is helping introduce a brand-new real-time voting feature with the streamer, so viewers across the globe can impact the outcome every Tuesday and Wednesday night.

“This is our first live global competition show, so that in itself makes it unique. First time we’ve ever done anything with live voting where the voting happens within a minute. That type of speed, that type of instant response, is something that I’ve never dealt with before, so it’s exciting,” he told TheWrap ahead of Tuesday’s premiere. “There’s no commercials, so no time for resets — we’ve got to move, move, move.”

“We’ve been rehearsing the talent, so that’s the first thing,” Collins added. “And then Netflix has been troubleshooting and working on the tech aspects of this at the same time, they’ve run all the traps. So from Birmingham to Belgium, they’re going to get to vote, and they’re going to get the vote in 60 seconds. I have faith in them, it’s going to work.”

Viewers watching live on smart TVs, streaming devices and mobile apps will be able to score contestants one to five stars, with results being announced during the same episode according to Tudum, . The talent show returns for its third iteration on Tuesday night, complete with host Anthony Anderson and judges Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jelly Roll and Chrissy Teigen (the original “Star Search” ran from 1983 to 1995 in syndication, followed by a CBS reboot in 2003).

“They have different approaches to everything. They have all found their own stars in different lanes, and they’re all really nice people that are excited to be here — that care, that really want to find a star. It’s that cohesive energy that will bring it all together,” Collins teased of the judging panel. “Now, are they going to agree? Absolutely not. They’re all going to have their opinions, but they all genuinely care and they want this to be great. And then Anthony is really a multi-hyphenate in the sense that he’s an incredible dramatic actor, great comedic actor. He’s also a singer. He thinks he’s a better dancer than he is, but he’s a dancer. He’s also, on top of that, I think Anthony would say his real talent is a chef.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jelly Roll and Chrissy Teigen for “Star Search” (Netflix)

The mega-producer also revealed what longtime fans can expect from the Netflix version after the franchise helped launch the careers of Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Loni Love and Dave Chappelle, just to name a few.

“The show, historically, was comedians, singers, dancers, magicians — a lot falls into the variety bucket, and then there’s comedians as well. So we’re going to divide all that up and you’re going to see the best of the best of those types of categories going head to head,” Collins explained. “People will vote, people will move on, people will go home. It’s going to be much faster than a normal competition show and I think that’s what everyone should be prepared for, the pace of it, and that you’re gonna get a high production value out the gate.”

Play video

“Even the original creators couldn’t say, ‘Oh, this guy Adam Sandler is going to be one of the greatest comedic voices of our time.’ But in the casting process, you can make the decision that we want to find people that are great. What we don’t want to do is put someone on just because everybody’s going to laugh at them. So whatever their talent is, we’re proud to put them on that stage,” he continued. “Now, we can’t control who wins or loses — and the Sandlers, the Destiny’s Childs, the Dave Chappelles, Britney Spears, none of them won. Billy Porter, on the other hand, did win, and all of them have gone on to have incredible careers. That would be what I would hope, is that, of course, we’ll have an amazing winner that everyone agrees upon, but then everyone that touches the stage is able to go on and do something great with their talent.”

Coming from Jesse Collins Entertainment and co-showrunners Jason Raff and David Friedman, the competition series is executive produced by Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Taraji P. Henson and Steve Mosko.

“We have an amazing team,” the JCE boss concluded. “It’s because of all of the collaborations that I get to bounce around and be a part of some of the greatest content on television at this time.”

“Star Search” airs live every Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT starting Jan. 20 on Netflix.