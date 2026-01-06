‘Star Search’ Sets Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jelly Roll and Chrissy Teigen as Judges at Netflix

Netflix is bringing out the star power for its “Star Search” reboot, setting Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jelly Roll and Chrissy Teigen as its judges.

They join host Anthony Anderson, who will lead viewers through the live episodes every Tuesday and Wednesday for five weeks, starting Jan. 20.

“‘Star Search’ is back! The talent is bigger, the stakes are higher and the format is more interactive than ever. Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories – music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors – as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom,” per the synopsis. “With an arced competition structure and weekly eliminations with real-time global voting, the series builds dramatic momentum, making every live episode an unmissable event.”

While Teigen has previously judged shows like “Bring the Funny” and “Snack Off,” this will be Gellar and Jelly Roll’s first permanent spots on a judging panel.

Coming from Jesse Collins Entertainment and co-showrunners Jason Raff and David Friedman, the competition series is executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Taraji P. Henson and Steve Mosko.

The original “Star Search” ran from 1983 to 1995 in syndication and helped launch the careers of Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle and Adam Sandler, to name a few. A four-season CBS reboot followed in 2003, with Loni Love as a notable winner.

“Star Search” will air live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT starting Jan. 20 on Netflix.