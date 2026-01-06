WWE Library Heads to Netflix After Peacock Deal

Netflix is the new home of WWE’s library in the United States after the wrestling promotion’s five-year deal with Peacock ended in 2025.

Starting Tuesday, Netflix will house premium live events that taped prior to September 2025, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, “Monday Night Raw” and “WWE: Unreal.”

The streamer launched “Monday Night Raw” weekly last January and is set to debut Season 2 of the behind-the-scenes documentary series “Unreal” on Jan. 20.

The news comes after Monday night’s “Stranger Things”-themed “Raw” saw CM Punk retain the World Heavyweight Championship title over Bron Breakker, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeat the Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, Liv Morgan beat Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch clinch the Women’s Intercontinental Championship title over Maxxine Dupri.

It also comes two months after John Cena bid farewell to professional wrestling.

“Raw” has become a Netflix Top 10 staple in the past year after securing 4.9 million global views in its January 2025 debut.