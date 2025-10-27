John Cena will make his final WWE “Monday Night Raw” appearance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Nov. 17, Netflix announced Monday. It all kicks off live on the streamer at 5 p.m. PST.

Back in July 2024, Cena shared the news that he would be retiring from professional wrestling after the 2025 season.

“Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years,” Cena said at the time, adding that he felt physically “at my end.”

Cena has been wrestling for nearly 26 years and signed with WWE back in 2001. He broke records as a 17-time WWE World Champion and as a 650-time Make-a-Wish wish granter. When he first started out, his wrestler name was The Prototype before changing it to Mr. P. Later, he began going by his birth name and became famous for the catchphrase, “You can’t see me,” and his walkout theme song, “The Time Is Now.”

In addition to rumbling in the ring, Cena has pivoted to an acting career, having starred in several major titles, including the “Fast and Furious” franchise, action-comedies like “Jackpot!” and “Head of State,” DCU comic book series “Peacemaker” and many more. He also had a brief stint as a rapper between the 2000 and 2005. His debut album was “You Can’t See Me,” which he recorded with his cousin Tha Trademarc.

During the Jan. 6 premiere of “Raw” on Netflix, Cena launched his 2025 farewell tour.

“Thank you ‘Monday Night Raw’ for allowing me the honor to stand in a WWE ring in Los Angeles, full jorts, for the last time,” he said.

In addition to the Nov. 17 “Raw” outing, Cena will next appear on Netflix’s “Raw” on Nov. 10 in Boston, “Survivor Series” on Nov. 29 in San Diego and his final match will take place Dec. 13 in Washington, D.C. and part of “Saturday Night’s Main Event.”