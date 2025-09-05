‘The Great British Baking Show’ Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas? Nah.

Instead, this week marks the return of TV’s friendliest competition series, “The Great British Baking Show” (or, as it is called in the U.K., “The Great British Bake Off”). The series is back from its annual, yearlong break with its highly anticipated 16th season. That’s right. That means more astonishingly ambitious cakes, heart-warming moments of baking camaraderie and maybe even a few Hollywood handshakes lie just around the corner.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “The Great British Baking Show” Season 16.

When does “The Great British Baking Show” Season 16 premiere?

“The Great British Baking Show” Season 16 premieres Friday, Sept. 5 in the U.S.

How can I watch it?

You can stream “The Great British Baking Show” in the U.S. exclusively on Netflix.

When are new episodes released?

New episodes of “The Great British Baking Show” premiere Fridays on Netflix.

When do new episodes come out?

As it always has, Netflix is sticking with a weekly release schedule for “The Great British Baking Show” this year. That means its new season’s 10 episodes will all premiere one at a time every Friday through Nov. 7. You can find the full release schedule* for “The Great British Baking Show” Season 16 below.

Episode 1 — Sept. 5

Episode 2 — Sept. 12

Episode 3 — Sept. 19

Episode 4 — Sept. 26

Episode 5 — Oct. 3

Episode 6 — Oct. 10

Episode 7 — Oct. 17

Episode 8 — Oct. 24

Episode 9 — Oct. 31

Episode 10 — Nov. 7

*New episodes premiere in the U.K. three days earlier than they do in the U.S.

What is “The Great British Baking Show” about?

One of the U.K.’s crowning TV achievements, “The Great British Baking Show” is a competition series in which a group of amateur bakers compete each week in Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges. Every week, one is crowned Star Baker, while another is sent home. At the end of each season, the final three remaining bakers compete to be crowned the season’s winner.

Unlike most American reality-competition shows, “The Great British Baking Show” does not have its contestants compete for a cash prize. Instead, the series’ winners each receive a bouquet of flowers, a special cake stand and the recognition of their peers at the end of every season.

Who is in the Season 16 cast?

In typical “Great British Baking Show” fashion, the series’ Season 16 cast features an entirely new group of home bakers. Longtime judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back, as are returning hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond.

Watch the trailer: