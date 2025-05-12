‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel ‘Elle’ Sets Summer 2026 Premiere Date at Prime Video

Prime Video’s “Legally Blonde” prequel series has set a 2026 premiere date.

“Elle,” which stars Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, will debut next summer on Prime Video, Minetree announced during Amazon’s annual upfront presentation on Monday.

Reese Witherspoon, who executive produces “Elle,” also popped in virtually to Amazon’s upfronts to share a production update on the new series, which Witherspoon said is officially two episodes into its production.

“I so loved seeing all of you at the upfronts last year and telling you about our new show, ‘Elle,’ where we go back to high school in the ’90s with Elle Woods,” Witherspoon said. “When I was talking about this last year with you, it was just a dream, and now is a dream come true, because the teams in Hello Sunshine and Prime Video have been working so hard since I last saw you.”

“I am excited to report that we are in production, and not only in production, we are two episodes in,” Witherspoon continued. “I was on set last week, and I got to see the whole cast and everybody who’s worked so hard to make this dream come true.”

The new series follows “Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first ‘Legally Blonde’ film,” per the official logline.

In addition to Minetree, who submitted her audition as part of a national casting call, “Elle” rounds out its cast with June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer and Amy Pietz, among others.

Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine produces “Elle” alongside Amazon MGM Studios, with Laura Kittrell (“High School,” “Insecure”), who created “Elle,” serving as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Caroline Dries. Additional EPs include Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt.