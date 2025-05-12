Michelle Pfeiffer Gets Caught in Christmas Shenanigans in First Teaser for Prime Video’s ‘Oh. What. Fun.’

Prime Video shared the first look at Michelle Pfeiffer’s holiday comedy “‘Oh. What. Fun.’” during Monday’s upfront presentation, showing all kinds of holiday shenanigans.

Along with Pfeiffer the film boasts an impressive cast including Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen.

The movie is directed by Michael Showalter and is based on the story of the same name by Chandler Baker. Showalter and Baker wrote the screenplay. The film will release Dec. 3 on Prime Video.

Watch the teaser here:

“Claire Clauster (Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together every holiday season,” the film’s official logline reads. “From perfectly frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one decks the halls quite like Claire. But this year, as her grown kids and distracted husband get swept up in their own seasonal dramas, they make one crucial mistake: they forget their mom. By the time they realize she’s missing, Claire’s already set off on a festive adventure of her own – one that doesn’t involve cooking, cleaning, or coordinating anyone else’s chaos. As her family scrambles to find her and salvage their Christmas, Claire rediscovers what the holidays mean when you’re finally free to put yourself first.”

The zany Christmas comedy is produced by Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh p.g.a., Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick p.g.a. and Kate Churchill p.g.a.