Serena Williams to Headline Amazon Docuseries About Female CEOs

Serena Williams will headline Amazon’s new docuseries focused on female CEOs.

The currently untitled series, which will spotlight several multi-hyphenate female CEOs whose business ventures move center stage in their lives, was ordered to series by Prime Video, the streamer announced during Amazon’s second annual upfront presentation on Monday.

In addition to athlete and businesswoman Williams, the new series will feature “Queen of Latin Pop” Thalia, former model and fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Market America/SHOP.COM CEO Loren Ridinger, beauty entrepreneur and Cay Skin founder Winnie Harlow, Conteur Capital founder Hannah Bronfman and fashion and jewelry designer Isabela Rangel Grutman.

The docuseries will follow the women as they navigate the successes and challenges of both their professional and personal lives, and will showcase the subjects coming together to unwind, bond and uplift each other, per the official logline.

“Collaborating with these awe-inspiring female CEOs has been a remarkable journey for everyone involved,” Amazon MGM Studios head of brand and content innovation Lauren Anderson said in a statement. “We believe Amazon customers will appreciate experiencing, first-hand, how they balance their public personas, professional endeavors, and personal responsibilities. Our hope is to inspire a new cohort of entrepreneurs and innovators.”

Produced by Blink49 Studios, a Fifth Season-backed company and Amazon MGM Studios, the docuseries is executive produced by Williams and Caroline Currier from Nine Two Six Productions, Tara Long and Nadine Rajabi from Blink49 Studios.

The docuseries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, but a release date has not yet been announced.

The new docuseries joins Prime Video’s growing slate of unscripted series, including “Beast Games” hosted by YouTube sensation MrBeast, as well as “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.