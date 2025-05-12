‘Beyond the Gates’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

There’s more drama to come on “Beyond the Gates.”

CBS has granted a Season 2 renewal to the daytime drama series, the network announced Monday. The news comes as the series rolls out its freshman season, which first debuted Feb. 24 on CBS.

“Beyond the Gates” joined the network’s daytime slate, which includes “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.” The new series has improved the time period’s broadcast viewership by 48% since its debut, and CBS has seen a 67% uptick in multiplatform viewership when compared to last year’s time period. The show is currently outpacing ABC’s “General Hospital” by 7% in the women 25-54 demo on broadcast.

Set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., “Beyond the Gates” centers on one of the most affluent African American counties in the United States, which is practically run by the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty.

“But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered,” the official logline reads. “And those who live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have ‘made it’ and those who have not are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.”

The series stars Tamara Tunie, Daphnée Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Timon Durrett, RhonniRose Mantilla, Maurice Johnson, Brandon Claybon, Sean Freeman, Marquita Goings, Trisha Mann-Grant, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit.

Created and executive produced by Michele Val Jean, “Beyond the Gates” is executive produced by Sheila Ducksworth, Julie Carruthers, Tracey Thompson, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld. “Beyond the Gates” is a CBS Studios/NAACP Venture in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble.

“Beyond the Gates” broadcasts on CBS weekdays at 2 p.m ET/1 p.m. PT, and full episodes are available to stream on Paramount+, CBS.com and the CBS app.

The news comes just after CBS finalized its primetime schedule last week, which led to the cancellations of “The Equalizer,” “S.W.A.T.,” “FBI: International,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” and “Poppa’s House.”