CBS Season Ratings: ‘Matlock,’ ‘Tracker’ Reign as Canceled Shows Fall off the Map

Also, the Kentucky Derby breaks records for NBC and “The Four Seasons” makes a strong debut on Netflix

CBS
"Matlock" and "Tracker" scored renewals from CBS amid their ratings dominance while "The Equalizer" was canceled. (CBS)

Despite closing out the 2024-25 TV season as the most-watched broadcast network, CBS had to make some tough calls in canceling popular series like “The Equalizer,” “S.W.A.T.” and two “FBI” spinoffs from the 2025-26 lineup — cancellations that might have upset fans, but which seem self-explanatory breaking down where they ranked in this season’s ratings

It comes as no surprise the network’s shining stars “Tracker” and “Matlock,” which earned a Season 2 renewal after just two episodes, continued their dominance throughout the season, wrapping up as the two most-watched broadcast series according to Nielsen live-plus-35-day multiplatform figures.

Loree Seitz

