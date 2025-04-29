CBS on Track for 17th Consecutive Season as Most-Watched Network, Averaging Nearly 5 Million Primetime Viewers

CBS is on track for a record-breaking 17th consecutive season of being the most-watched broadcast network.

When excluding sports, it’s averaging 4.99 million viewers in primetime, per Nielsen data, up 14% year over year. The milestone marks broadcast television’s longest winning streak on record since 1955-1970, which was also previously held by CBS.

CBS currently has the top seven shows on broadcast, which include “Tracker” with an average of 10.84 million viewers; “Matlock” with 9.53 million; “60 Minutes” with 8.45 million; “FBI” with 8.11 million, “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage” with 7.98 million; “Blue Bloods” with 7.9 million and “NCIS” with 7.86 million.

It also touts eight of the 10 top shows, which include the above seven and “Elsbeth”; four of the top five new shows (“Matlock,” “Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage,” “Watson” and “NCIS: Origins”); and the top two comedies (“Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage” and “Ghosts”).

When looking at the top 20 shows, CBS claimed 13 spots on the list.

NBC had four spots with “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” and “The Voice,” which took eighth, tenth, thirteenth and 18th place, respectively. ABC also had three spots, with “High Potential” taking 12th, “Will Trent” at 14th and “9-1-1” at 19th.

In addition to primetime, CBS said that “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is the No. 1 program in late night for the ninth consecutive season with the network at No. 1 in daytime for a 39th consecutive season.