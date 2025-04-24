TV Finale Ratings: ‘Matlock,’ ‘Severance’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’ Finish Strong

After scoring strong ratings for its freshman season, “Matlock” kicked off broadcast’s spring finales with impressive results that cemented the CBS show’s status as the season’s most-watched new series.

The two-hour Season 1 finale of “Matlock” scored 5.6 million viewers on April 17, leading the Kathy Bates-led series to rank as the No. 1 new broadcast series and No. 2 broadcast series overall of the 2024-25 TV season — a ranking that remained consistent when looking at delayed viewing data. “Matlock” averaged 17 million viewers across broadcast and streaming, according to Nielsen-live-plus-35-day figures and streaming data.

While viewership for the finale was slightly down from the 7.73