‘The Pitt’ Hits 10 Million Global Viewers Per Episode on Max

Max’s “The Pitt” has averaged over 10 million viewers globally per episode, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Friday.

The Noah Wyle-led medical drama, which concluded its 14-episode first season on Thursday night, has seen a 13-week streak of week-over-week growth, with every single episode since its two-part premiere on Jan. 9 outperforming the last. The premiere has tallied 16.2 million global viewers thus far.

Max previously greenlit “The Pitt” for a second season in February. Creator R. Scott Gemmill told TheWrap that Season 2 will pick up 10 months after the season finale, revolving around Fourth of July weekend, and will premiere sometime next year.

“I would think the majority of the characters will be back. There may be some who are not back because they’re working the night shift, and we might not see them til later … Kind of like we did with Abbott,” he added. “Most of your favorite characters will definitely be back in some capacity.”

In “The Pitt,” Wyle stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room, whose 15-hour shift is followed hour-by-hour in each episode of the 15-episode season.

The show also traces the dramatic encounters and internal struggles facing Dr. Robby’s staff, played by Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Ball Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell and Shabana Azeez.

Gemmill executive produces the series alongside Wyle and John Wells, reuniting the trio after they worked together on “ER.” The show, which is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, debuted as one of the top 5 most-watched Max original series premieres ever.

Despite its rating success, the show has become the subject of a legal battle between Warner Bros. Discovery and the Michael Crichton estate, which alleges that Wells, Wyle and Gemmill took a concept for an “ER” reboot and reworked it to become “The Pitt.” A decision on the case has been delayed and the judge has not disclosed a timeline for a final ruling.

All 14 episodes of “The Pitt” are available to stream now on Max.