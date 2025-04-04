Medical Dramas Are This TV Season’s Buzziest Genre as Netflix and Max Join the Fray

Doctors have been the object of fascination, comfort and entertainment on television since the start of the medium. But the medical genre holds the crown for this TV season’s buzziest genre, with a variety of new series debuting across linear and streaming platforms and capturing attention in a crowded space.

Seven new doctor shows have debuted since September. Broadcast networks tend to have as many as two medical series airing concurrently, but this year saw streamers Max and Netflix jump into the fray with their first forays into the genre, as they shift to making originals with longevity potential at a lower price point.