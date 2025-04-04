Medical Dramas Are This TV Season’s Buzziest Genre as Netflix and Max Join the Fray

Seven doctor series across linear and streaming hope for “Grey’s Anatomy”-level eyeballs, and there could be room for all

Zachary Quinto in "Brilliant Minds" (left), Molly Parker in "Doc," Willa Fitzgerald in "Pulse," Morris Chestnut in "Watson," Joshua Jackson in "Doctor Odyssey" and Noah Wyle in "The Pitt." (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

Doctors have been the object of fascination, comfort and entertainment on television since the start of the medium. But the medical genre holds the crown for this TV season’s buzziest genre, with a variety of new series debuting across linear and streaming platforms and capturing attention in a crowded space.

Seven new doctor shows have debuted since September. Broadcast networks tend to have as many as two medical series airing concurrently, but this year saw streamers Max and Netflix jump into the fray with their first forays into the genre, as they shift to making originals with longevity potential at a lower price point.

