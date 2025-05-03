‘The Equalizer’ Canceled After 5 Seasons at CBS

It’s the end of the road for Queen Latifah’s “The Equalizer.”

CBS opted not to renew the drama series for a sixth season, TheWrap has learned, leaving to end with its fifth season. The Season 5 finale, airing May 4, will now serve as the show’s series finale.

In the reimagining of the classic “Equalizer” series, which originally ran from 1985-1989, Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, who is described as “an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.”

She stars in “The Equalizer” alongside Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

In a Friday Instagram post, Queen Latifah said “The Equalizer” “blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal.” She also teased she’ll be “back kicking ass in something new real soon.”

Queen Latifah also served as an executive producer for the series alongside Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, who cocreated the original “Equalizer” series, Shakim Compere, Loretha Jones, Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass.

Wilson and Glass also serve as coshowrunners for the series, which is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

The news comes CBS gears up to unveil its full lineup for the 2025-26 broadcast season on May 7. Most recently, CBS canceled drama series “FBI: Most Wanted,” “FBI: International” and “S.W.A.T.” and the network also pushed Matthew Gray Gubler-led drama series “Einstein” to the 2026-27 TV season due to limited space on the schedule.

CBS has already renewed drama series “Tracker,” “Matlock,” “Elsbeth,” “Fire Country,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Sydney” and “NCIS: Origins.” Additionally the network handed out renewals to comedies “Ghosts” and “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” as well as “Hollywood Squares,” while canceling “Poppa’s House.”