Madonna Limited Series Biopic in Development at Netflix

Madonna is working on adapting her life story into a limited series for Netflix.

The iconic pop star has teamed with “Stranger Things” producer and director Shawn Levy on a series about her life and career. The project is still in development, but if it comes to fruition, it will be Levy’s latest title with Netflix.

The filmmaker and producer’s 21 Laps has an overall deal with the streaming giant. Levy himself, meanwhile, has directed and produced a number of past Netflix shows and films, including “Stranger Things,” 2023’s “All the Light We Cannot See” and the Ryan Reynolds sci-fi vehicle “The Adam Project.”

He is currently attached to direct the Ryan Gosling-led “Star Wars: Starfighter” for Lucasfilm.

Madonna has been trying for years to get a biopic about her life and career off the ground. Julia Garner was previously said to be a frontrunner to play the pop star in a film version of the story, which Madonna herself intended to direct. That project was set up at Universal Pictures, but it was reportedly dropped in 2023.

In November, Madonna hinted that she had not given up on adapting her life story and asked her social media followers if they’d prefer to see it turned into a film or TV show.

Details about the pop star’s Netflix project are scant right now, including whether or not it will depict Madonna’s whole life story or just a specific period of her career. No showrunner or head writer is attached yet to the limited series.

Erin Cressida Wilson and Diablo Cody worked on the script for Universal’s feature film biopic before it was abandoned by the studio.

In 2016, screenwriter Elyse Hollander scored the No. 1 spot on that year’s Black List with her script for an unofficial Madonna biopic titled “Blonde Ambition.” The script was quickly blasted by Madonna, though, who reacted to it on social media, writing at the time, “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.”