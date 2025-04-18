Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling’s ‘Star Wars’ Film Gets Title and Memorial Day Weekend 2027 Release

“Star Wars: Starfighter” will open exclusively in theaters May 28, 2027, Lucasfilm’s President Kathleen Kennedy and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni announced Thursday at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan.

“Star Wars: Starfighter,” which will be directed by Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling, is a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019’s “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.”

Star Wars: Starfighter comes to theaters on May 28, 2027. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/dsbVb3VdBY — Star Wars (@starwars) April 18, 2025

The film, which will begin production this Fall, is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet.

“There are many rumors, some true, some not. … This is not a prequel, this is not a sequel. It’s a new adventure,” Levy said. “It was a great process. This is no longer a Star Wars movie in development. This is a Star Wars movie we’re making this fall!”

“This script is so good,” Gosling added. “It’s filled with so much heart and adventure and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn.

“The Adam Project” writer Jonathan Tropper wrote the script.

Levy has been attached to the project since 2022 and additional details about the film are being kept under wraps. Tropper and Levy have previously collaborated on the 2014 family drama “This Is Where I Leave You,” as well as on the script for the Mark Raso-directed Netflix film “Kodachrome,” which Levy produced.