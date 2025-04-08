Madonna and Elton John ‘Buried the Hatchet’ on Decades-Long Feud Backstage at ‘SNL’: ‘Thank You for Forgiving Me’

Now that’s music to our ears!

Madonna and Elton John ended their decades-long feud this weekend after the pair posted a photo together from behind the scenes of “Saturday Night Live” where John served as the musical guest along with Brandi Carlile.

“We finally buried the hatchet!” Madonna wrote in an Instagram post. “I went to see Elton John perform on ‘SNL’ this weekend! Wow. I remembered when I was in high school, I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit. It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music. Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different, to stand out, to take the road less traveled by. In fact, it was essential.”

“Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist,” she continued. “I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on ‘SNL’ and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him. When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive me,’ and the wall between us fell down. Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes we were hugging.”

John himself commented on Madonna’s post and confirmed that there was no longer any bad blood between them.

“Thank you for coming to see me at ‘SNL,’” John wrote. “And thank you for forgiving me and my big mouth. I’m not proud of what I said. Particularly when I think about all the groundbreaking work you have done as an artist – paving the way for an entire generation of female artists to succeed and be true to themselves. You were also one of the very first people to rise up against HIV/AIDS in the ’80s, bringing love and compassion to so many who desperately needed it.

“I’m grateful we can move forward,” the “Rocket Man” singer continued. “I’m increasingly distressed by all the divisiveness in our world at the moment. Both you and I have wholeheartedly been accepted and embraced by communities who are under threat around the world. By pulling together, I’m hopeful we can make great things happen for those who really need support. And have a lot of fun doing it!”

The two pop icons’ feud began all the way back in 2004 at The Q Awards when John publicly insulted Madonna while he accepted an award. He commented on her lip syncing and since then the two have traded jabs at each other whenever possible.

Even Carlile was thrilled with the news commenting, “Whatever happens to this country the gays won today folks.”