Madonna took to Instagram Monday to ask her followers if her biopic should be a feature film or a TV series after sharing that she’s struggled to get a project based on her life made in Hollywood.

“After struggling for days in L.A., listening to producers and agents, tell me why I couldn’t make my film — I been working on it for 4 years! Downsize, downscale, think smaller they say. I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged,” Madonna told her more than 19 million followers.

“If you want something badly enough in life — the whole universe will conspire to help you get it,” Madonna said before asking her fans: “Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature film? Think before you answer.”

Nevertheless, she’s keeping her hope for the project alive, saying it only gives her the opportunity to get innovative with the potential series or film.

“No easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way,” Madonna added in her post, which included a slew of photos of her life over the years. “Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going! We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless! Art = Survival.

We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller.”

Madonna’s post came after Universal’s Madonna biopic starring Julia Garner was halted back in January 2023. It was languished to have been in development since 2020, when Madonna was set to direct and co-write with “Juno” scribe Diablo Cody. They completed the script in April 2021 despite rumors that Cody had exited the project, according to Entertainment Weekly.