Reese Witherspoon Shares First Look at ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel Series ‘Elle’: ‘Now in Production!’

Reese Witherspoon has shared the very first look at what audiences can expect from her “Legally Blonde” prequel series “Elle.”

“Harvard was hard. High school was harder. Our new series, ‘Elle,’ is now in production,” the actress and producer shared on Instagram on Wednesday. The post features an image of a young Elle Woods before her days graduating from Harvard Law School and becoming a successful attorney.

In the image, actress Lexi Minetree perfectly emulates the high school version of Elle Woods, sporting a pink sweat suit in her pink bed while chatting on the phone. Back in February, Witherspoon shared the news that she’d chosen Minetree in a emotional announcement as her “new Elle Woods” after posting a nationwide casting call.

“Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods!” the original Elle wrote. “After watching so many incredible auditions for the new ‘Elle’ prequel series on Prime Video, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself!”

Check out that post, below.

Here’s Prime Video’s official description of the upcoming series: “‘Elle’ follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first ‘Legally Blonde’ film.”

Creator Laura Kittrell (“High School,” “Insecure”) is co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Caroline Dries. Lauren Neustadter, Marc Platt and Witherspoon will also serve as EPs. Jason Moore (“Pitch Perfect”) will direct the first two episodes. “Elle” is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios.