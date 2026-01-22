‘Tracker,’ ‘Matlock’ and ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Among 10 Series Renewed at CBS

CBS has handed out a whopping 10 renewals across its drama and comedy slate for the 2026-27 TV season, including top-rated series “Tracker,” “Matlock” and “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.”

In addition to those three series, CBS has also renewed “Elsbeth,” “Fire Country,” all three “NCIS” series — flagship “NCIS,” prequel series “NCIS: Origins” and spinoff series “NCIS: Sydney” — as well as “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.”

The renewals bring “Matlock,” “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” and “NCIS: Origins” to their third seasons, “Tracker,” “Elsbeth” and “NCIS: Sydney” to their fourth seasons, “Fire Country” to its fifth season and “NCIS” into its 24th season. Likewise, the renewal brings “Survivor” to its 51st season and “The Amazing Race” to its 39th season.

The news leaves the fate of “DMV,” “Watson” and “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist” — as well as series that have not yet premiered including “Yellowstone” spinoff “Marshals,” “FBI” spinoff “CIA” and “America’s Culinary Cup” — in the air. Decisions for those series will come at a later date, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The 10 series were added to CBS’ existing orders for the 2026-27 season, which include renewed series “Boston Blue,” the No. 1 new series; “Sheriff Country,” the No. 2 new series; “FBI,” Monday’s top entertainment program; and “Ghosts,” the No. 2 comedy series.

Additionally, CBS already granted series orders to Robert and Michelle King’s legal drama “Cupertino” and Matthew Gray Gubler-led drama series “Einstein” for the 2026-27 season. The renewals bring the series count for the upcoming season to 16 shows.

The news comes as CBS gears up for the series debuts of “CIA,” led by Tom Ellis, on Feb. 23, “Marshals,” which sees Luke Grimes reprise his role of Kayce Dutton, on Sunday, March 1 and “America’s Culinary Cup” on March 4. The milestone 50th season of “Survivor” will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 25.