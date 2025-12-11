Robert and Michelle King Renew Overall Deal With CBS Studios

Robert and Michelle King are staying put at CBS Studios.

The TV power couple behind “The Good Wife” franchise and “Evil” will continue to create, write and produce series with the Paramount-owned studio for streaming and broadcast under their banner, King Size Productions. The deal also covers Robert King’s directing duties across shows. The studio did not disclose the length of the new deal or its price point.

“For over 15 years, Robert and Michelle have been an integral part of the CBS Studios family, creating smart, provocative and often prescient series that elevated a genre and redefined what television could be,” CBS Studios president David Stapf said in a statement. “Their ability to blend sharp insight with heart and humor, while creating deeply rich, complex characters and worlds is unmatched. We’re honored to continue building with them, and can’t wait to see where their creative curiosity and bold writing take audiences next.”

The Kings have been under deals at CBS Studios since 2009, where they’ve created critically-acclaimed shows like “The Good Wife” for CBS — spawning streaming spinoff “The Good Fight” for Paramount and CBS procedural “Elsbeth,” which just received two Critics Choice Awards nominations — “Evil” and “Happy Face” for Paramount+, “Your Honor” for Showtime and more.

The executive producers are working on the Silicon Valley-set drama series “Cupertino,” which received a series pickup at CBS for the 2026-27 TV season; as well as “Vatican City,” a new drama in development at Hulu — which would mark CBS Studios’ first partnership with the Disney-owned streamer if greenlit. Liz Glotzer is also an executive producer on these projects.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with CBS Studios because we’ve had so much fun working with George Cheeks, David Stapf, Amy Reisenbach, Bryan Seabury, and all of the teams at the studio and network. And we can’t wait to do the same with the new team at Paramount+,” the Kings shared in a statement. “There’s nothing better for a writer/producer than having smart, creative collaborators that you trust, and having them trust you. It allows you to take chances you wouldn’t normally take. So here we go.”

The Kings have been honored by the American Film Institute, the Writers Guild of America and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, as well as the Television Critics Association. They were also awarded the Sidney Lumet Award for Integrity in Entertainment, the Humanitas Prize and the Peabody Award. They are repped by UTA and Del Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein, Lescano, Bobb and Dang.