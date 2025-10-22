Mike Colter-Led Tech Legal Drama ‘Cupertino’ Lands Series Order at CBS

Robert and Michelle King’s legal drama “Cupertino” has landed a series order at CBS.

Starring Mike Colter, who also served as a producer on “Evil,” the drama series has been slated for the 2026–2027 season. The series order follows a 13-episode script commitment the network made earlier this year.

The Kings will write, executive produce and co-showrun the series under their King Size Productions banner, with Robert directing the premiere episode.

“Cupertino” has been described as a David vs. Goliath-style legal show set in Silicon Valley. When a lawyer (Colter) finds out that he has been cheated out of his stock options by a tech startup he once worked at, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney to represent individuals taken advantage of by “the tech elite.” Cupertino is a city in northern California, known for being the home to Apple’s headquarters.

Colter most recently worked with the Kings on their critically acclaimed series “Evil” on CBS. The actor also previously appeared in their series “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight.” The Kings also co-created and executive produced the series “Elsbeth” for CBS.

“The Kings are some of our most prolific and visionary creators,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in May. “When we read the script … it was a no-brainer that we wanted to move forward with the show as part of a year-round development strategy. It’s so key in the way it’s written, we can’t wait to dive into this room, which will be starting soon.”

Liz Glotzer will also serve as an executive producer “Cupertino.”

The legal drama joins drama series “Einstein,” which was recently pushed from the 2025-26 season to the following year. The shift prompted female lead Rosa Salazar to exit the series.