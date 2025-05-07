Robert and Michelle King Legal Drama Series ‘Cupertino’ in the Works at CBS

Robert and Michelle King are in the midst of developing a new legal series for CBS, titled “Cupertino.”

The project, which is described as a David vs. Goliath legal show set in Silicon Valley, has been ordered to the writers’ room for 12 episode scripts, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach revealed Wednesday during the network’s 2025-26 schedule unvieling.

“I’m incredibly excited to announce today that we’re also opening a full writer’s room, and we’re doing 12 scripts for ‘Cupertino’ from Michelle and Robert King,” Reisenbach said. “The Kings are some of our most prolific and visionary creators, and not a day goes by that someone doesn’t quote a line from ‘Evil,’ ‘The Good Fight,’ ‘The Good Wife,’ or, of course, reference a recent episode from ‘Elsbeth.’”

“When we read the script … it was a no brainer that we wanted to move forward with the show as part of a year round development strategy,” she continued. “It’s so key in the way it’s written, we can’t wait to dive into this room, which will be starting soon.”

Robert and Michelle King will serve as executive producers for “Cupertino” alongside Liz Glotzer for King Size Productions and CBS Studios.

If greenlit, “Cupertino” would be slated for the 2026-27 broadcast season, joining drama series “Einstein,” which was recently pushed from the 2025-26 season to the following year. The shift prompted female lead Rosa Salazar to exit the series.

“Every show is different. Every shows’ path to getting on air is different,” Reisenbach said about “Einstein’s” delay to the 2026-27 season. “‘Einstein,’ we just felt would benefit from additional writing time, additional production time. We want to put up a schedule that creates the best flow … that we think will be the most competitive, and ultimately this is what we came to.”

In “Einstein,” which is described as a drama with comedic undertones, Matthew Gray Gubler stars as Lew Einstein. “Brilliant but directionless, the great-grandson of Albert Einstein spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve the most puzzling cases,” according to the official logline.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, “Einstein” is executive produced by Andy Breckman, Randy Zisk, Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz.