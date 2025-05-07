Taylor Sheridan, Jerry Bruckheimer and ‘NCIS’ Franchise Nights Lead CBS 2025-26 Schedule

New series from Taylor Sheridan and Jerry Bruckheimer will lead CBS‘ 2025-26 schedule as the “NCIS” franchise gets its own night on Tuesdays beginning this fall.

Bruckheimer will launch two new series, “Fire Country” spinoff series “Sheriff Country” and “Blue Bloods” spinoff series, “Boston Blue” on Fridays, beginning this fall. “Sheriff Country” kicks off the night at 8 p.m. ahead of “Fire Country” at 9 p.m. and “Boston Blue” at 10 p.m., CBS announced Wednesday during its slate unveiling in Los Angeles.

While most of Sheridan’s Western hits are on Paramount Network or Paramount+, CBS will be home to “Yellowstone” spinoff series, “Y: Marshals,” (working title) which will follow Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton as he joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals. The series, which was also announced on Wednesday, is set to launch midseason on Sundays at 9 p.m. after “Tracker” before new episodes of “Watson,” which returns in the spring.

Prior to the launch of “Marshals” and the return of “Watson,” fall Sundays will see “60 Minutes” kick off at 7 p.m. after football, before “Tracker” returns at 8 p.m., creating an ideal launching pad for new unscripted series, “The Road,” which is also produced by Sheridan. “Tonally, we think those two shows are going to great together, and we’re going to use football to promote them,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach told press on Wednesday.

“NCIS” will move from Mondays to Tuesdays, as CBS lines up three shows from the franchise for primetime. “NCIS” will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m., “NCIS: Origins” debuts at 9 p.m. and “NCIS: Sydney” closing out the night at 10 p.m.

In place of “NCIS,” CBS will split Mondays between comedies and Dick Wolf dramas, with “The Neighborhood” returning Mondays at 8 p.m. before new comedy series “DMV” at 8:30. “FBI” will then start at 9 p.m. before the launch of new drama series “CIA,” starring Tom Ellis.

Thursdays’ lineup remains unchanged as “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” returns at 8 p.m., followed by “Ghosts” at 8:30 p.m., “Matlock” at 9 p.m. and “Elsbeth” at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, which is described by Reisenbach as the “premiere destination for reality television,” will see “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” return this fall, both with hour-and-a-half episodes and a casting twist for “The Amazing Race.” In January, “Hollywood Squares” will return alongside “The Price Is Right at Night” before the network launches new true crime unscripted series, “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist.” In the spring, “Survivor” will return for its milestone 50th season alongside new cooking competition series “America’s Culinary Cup,” hosted and executive produced by Padma Lakshmi.

And as previously announced, new drama series “Einstein” is now slated for the 2026-27 alongside newly announced drama series “Cupertino,” from executive producers Robert and Michelle King, which has been ordered to the writers’ room for 12 episode scripts.

See the full schedule for CBS’ 2025-26 slate below.

Sundays (fall):

7 p.m. – “60 Minutes”

8 p.m. – “Tracker”

9 p.m. – “The Road” (new show)

10 p.m. – CBS Encores

Sundays (spring):

7 p.m. – “60 Minutes”

8 p.m. – “Tracker”

9 p.m. – “Y: Marshals” (new show, working title)

10 p.m. – “Watson”

Mondays:

8 p.m. – “The Neighborhood”

8:30 p.m. – “DMV” (new show)

9 p.m. – “FBI”

10 p.m. – “CIA” (new show)

Tuesdays:

8 p.m. – “NCIS”

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Origins”

10 p.m. – “NCIS: Sydney”

Wednesdays (fall):

8 p.m. – “Survivor”

9:30 p.m. – “The Amazing Race”

Wednesdays (January):

8 p.m. – “Hollywood Squares”

9 p.m. – “The Price Is Right at Night”

10 p.m. – “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist” (new show)

Wednesdays (spring):

8 p.m. – “Survivor 50”

9:30 p.m. “America’s Culinary Cup” (new show)

10 p.m. – “Hollywood Squares”

Thursdays:

8 p.m. – “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage”

8:30 p.m. – “Ghosts”

9 p.m. – “Matlock”

10 p.m. – “Elsbeth”

Fridays:

8 p.m. – “Sheriff Country” (new show)

9 p.m. – “Fire Country”

10 p.m. – “Boston Blue” (new show)

Saturdays: