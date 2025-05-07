‘Yellowstone’ CBS Spinoff Led by Luke Grimes to Premiere in Spring 2026

CBS’s Luke Grimes-led “Yellowstone” spinoff is happening and debuting in Spring 2026 on the broadcast network.

“Y: Marshals,” a working title for the new series, will follow Kayce Dutton (Grimes) as he joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring justice to his home state of Montana.

Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser will executive produce the spinoff for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Spencer Hudnut joining as an executive producer and showrunner. Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari are also set to executive produce the one-hour drama, which will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The spinoff will debut midseason during the 2025-26 season, with an official premiere date to be revealed later. “Y: Marshals” will air on the network on Sundays at 9 p.m., taking over the slot from Sheridan’s singing competition series “The Road,” featuring Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Gretchen Wilson, which premieres in the fall.

“Y: Marshals” is one of many “Yellowstone” spinoff series in the works with Paramount. The network announced last December that it was moving forward on another spinoff, centering around Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler.

The studio has already greenlit three other upcoming series from the franchise, “The Madison,” which follows Michelle Pfeiffer’s Stacy Clyburn as she moves her family from New York City to Montana; “6666,” which will presumably focus on the Four Sixes Ranch; and “1944,” which will be the third “Yellowstone” prequel to date. “1883” previously premiered in 2021, “Landman” concluded its first season earlier this year, and “1923” just aired its season finale last month.