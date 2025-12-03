‘Boston Blue,’ ‘Sheriff Country’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

CBS is giving another shift to its Friday night cop dramas. “Boston Blue” and “Sheriff Country” have both been renewed for Season 2, the broadcast network announced Wednesday.

The “Fire Country” spinoff led by Morena Baccarin and the “Blue Bloods” spinoff led by Donnie Wahlberg have dominated their Friday timeslots in total viewers since premiering on Oct. 17. Their respective second seasons are expected to air during the 2026-27 season.

“Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing Boston Blue and Sheriff Country across broadcast and streaming,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera that make these series truly stand out.”

“Sheriff Country” has averaged 7.6 million viewers in Nielsen Live + 7 multiplatform data, marking a +33% increase in the time period compared to “S.W.A.T.’s” season average. In the same metric, “Boston Blue” averages 8 million viewers, and CBS noted an 87% increase in streaming viewership compared to “Blue Bloods” last fall.

The shows mark the first new series of this broadcast season to secure renewals this fall. They join CBS drama series “Einstein,” starring Matthew Gray Gubler, which was previously held to premiere in the 2026-27 season. Renewal decisions for shows typically trickle down throughout the TV season ahead of upfronts presentations in May.

“Sheriff Country” stars Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, W. Earl Brown and Christopher Gorham. Executive producers include Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Matt Lopez; and Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

“Boston Blue” stars Wahlberg, Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson, Gloria Reuben, Maggie Lawson, Marcus Scribner and Mika Amonsen. Executive producers include Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Donnie Wahlberg; Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Both shows are produced by CBS Studios.