‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ to Premiere in March as CBS Sets Winter Slate

CBS’ expansion of the “Yellowstone” universe will anchor the network’s midseason premiere schedule, which also includes a CIA-centered “FBI” spinoff and new competition shows from Harlan Coben and Padma Lakshmi.

“Y: Marshals,” a new crime procedural from executive producer Taylor Sheridan and starring Luke Grimes reprising the role of Kayce Dutton, will premiere Sunday, March 1. It will kick off Sunday night’s primetime schedule following “60 Minutes,” before new episodes of “Tracker” and “Watson,” which shifts from Monday nights.

Kicking off new offerings in the new year will be “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist,” a new competition series from the celebrated author, on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

CBS’ programming schedule kics into high gear on Feb. 23 with the returns of “The Neighborhood,” “DMV” and “FBI,” followed by the premiere of its offshoot “CIA.” Starring Tom Ellis, it is a one-hour crime drama centered on two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength.

“CIA” has made headlines after swapping showrunners on two occasions as production on its first season has been underway, as well as for the exits of cast member Michael Michele and director/EP Eriq La Salle.

Another big event coming for CBS in 2026 will be the highly-anticipated “Survivor 50,” kicking off with a three-hour event premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Prior to to the big premiere, CBS will present a special two-week programming event featuring 10 encore episodes from the show’s history showcasing the best moments from past castaways who will compete on the milestone season.

And in March, Lakshmi joins the CBS lineup with “America’s Culinary Cup,” premiering March 4. Lakshmi serves as creator and host of this new culinary showdown featuring a cast of the nation’s most decorated chefs as they embark on a one-of-a-kind, high-stakes competition designed to challenge their creativity, endurance, presentation, leadership and more.

Other events on the calendar include the Golden Globes on Jan. 11 and the Grammy Awards on Feb. 1.

Check out the full premiere schedule below. Times are in ET/PT unless otherwise noted:

Wednesday: Jan. 7

8-9 p.m. – “Hollywood Squares”

9-10 p.m. – “The Price is Right at Night”

10 – 11 p.m. – “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist” (series premiere)

Monday, Feb. 23

8-8:30 p.m. – “The Neighborhood”

8:30-9 p.m. – “DMV”

9-10 p.m. – “FBI”

10-11 PM – “CIA” (series premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 24

8-9 p.m. – “NCIS”

9-10 p.m. – “NCIS: Origins”

10-11 p.m. – “NCIS: Sydney”

Wednesday, Feb. 25

8:00-11:00 p.m. – “Survivor 50” (new season premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 26

8-8:30 p.m. – “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage”

8:30-9 p.m. – “Ghosts”

9-10 p.m. – “Matlock”

10-11 p.m. – “Elsbeth”

Friday, Feb. 27

8-9 p.m. – “Sheriff Country”

9-10 p.m. – “Fire Country”

10-11 p.m. – “Boston Blue”

Sunday, March 1

7-8 p.m. – “60 Minutes”

8-9 p.m. – “Y: Marshals” (series premiere)

9-10 p.m. – “Tracker” (new time period)

10-11 p.m. – “Watson” (new night and time period)

Wednesday, March 4

8-9:30 p.m. – “Survivor” (regular time period)

9:30-10:30 p.m. – “America’s Culinary Cup” (series premiere)

10:30-11 p.m. – Hollywood Squares