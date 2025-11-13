Jared Padalecki Medical Drama in the Works at CBS From ‘Walker’ EP

Jared Padalecki is coming to CBS. The former “Supernatural” lead is starring in a medical drama coming to the network that will be developed by “Walker” and “Being Human” creator Anna Fricke, TheWrap has learned.

The currently untitled project will see Padalecki play a headstrong but devoted doctor who practices an improvisational style of medicine. Working alongside his protégé, a young doctor trying to escape her past, the two operate a mobile clinic in the medical desert of rural Texas. The series is part of CBS Studios’ first look producing deal with Padalecki as well as part of Fricke’s deal with the studio. There is currently not a specific season planned for its premiere.

Fricke will also serve as the series’ writer and executive producer. Padalecki will be its non-writing executive producer as will Laura Terry (“Pursued by a Bear”).

The project from CBS Studios is part of the network’s long-term, year-round development strategy. So far, it’s received a development room order. This move is also notable as CBS’ parent company Paramount Global continues to grow its slate after Skydance acquired the company this summer.

Padalecki has a long relationship with CBS. After premiering on The WB, “Supernatural” aired on The CW when the network was co-owned by CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. As for Padalecki’s second big CW hit, “Walker” was produced by CBS Studios. The duo also worked together on “Walker: Independence.”

In addition to the “Walker” universe, Fricke previously worked on “Dawson’s Creek,” “Everwood,” Being Human,” “Red Band Society” and “Wayward Pines.” As for Padalecki, he’s also known for his work in “Gilmore Girls” and is expected to appear in Prime Video’s “The Boys.”