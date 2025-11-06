‘CIA’ Showrunner Warren Leight Exits ‘FBI’ Spinoff, Mike Weiss in Talks to Take Over

Warren Leight, the showrunner for “FBI” spinoff series “CIA,” has exited the upcoming CBS procedural.

Just months after coming on board to replace previous showrunner David Hudgins, Leight has stepped back from the CBS procedural as well, TheWrap has learned. After cycling through multiple showrunners, “FBI” showrunner Mike Weiss is in talks to take over from Leight, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. Should Weiss take over, he would remain at the helm of “FBI” as showrunner and EP.

The showrunner transition has prompted a pause in production, though it does not appear significant enough to delay the show’s mid-season premiere, which was already pushed from this fall in order to give the show ample time to ensure its success.

Leight’s exit from the Tom Ellis-led series adds to the growing number of recent departures from the “FBI” offshoot, including EP Eriq La Salle and cast member Michael Michele. Following Michele’s departure last week, casting is underway to fill her role as the chief of station.

In addition to Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss and Natalee Linez also star in “CIA.”

The one-hour crime drama centers on two unlikely partners — a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis) and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. “When this odd couple is assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength,” the logline reads.

“CIA” picks up the baton from “FBI” spinoffs “FBI: Most Wanted” and “FBI: International,” both of which were cancelled earlier this year. “CIA” was ordered to series in the wake of the spinoffs’ cancellations in April, and was initially slated to debut in the fall but was eventually pushed to mid-season.