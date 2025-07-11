CBS Shakes Up Schedule: ‘Watson’ Moves to Fall While ‘FBI’ Spinoff ‘CIA’ Pushes to Midseason

CBS is shaking up its fall schedule as the network pushes upcoming “FBI” spinoff series “CIA” to a midseason debut.

“CIA,” which stars Tom Ellis and was slated for a fall premire, will debut midseason, with sophomore series “Watson,” which was slotted for a midseason premiere, filling the fall time slot, the network revealed Friday.

The decision to push “CIA” to midseason was made to give the new show, part of the “FBI” franchise, additional time to ensure its success, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. As part of that process, Warren Leight (“Law & Order: SVU”) has replaced David Hudgins as its showrunner.

The writers’ room for “CIA” is currently up and running and casting for additional roles beyond Ellis will begin shortly, with production slated to begin in the fall.

“CIA” will premiere alongside new “Yellowstone” spinoff, “Y: Marshals,” “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist” and “America’s Culinary Cup,” which are all slated for the second half of the 2025-26 broadcast season.

“Watson” will now debut its second season on Monday, Oct. 13, at 10 p.m., after the Season 8 premiere of “FBI” at 9 p.m. Like past seasons, CBS will launch new seasons of its biggest shows and new series “DMV,” “Sheriff Country” and “Boston Blue” during a mid-October premiere week, using sneak peeks and momentum from Sunday football to propel the new series.

“Matlock” and “Elsbeth” will debut a sneak peek of their new seasons on Sunday, Oct. 12, after an NFL doubleheader before heading back to their typical Thursday time slots.

CBS’s fall schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Sept. 7

8:00-11:00 p.m. ET – 2025 VMAs

Sunday, Sept. 14

8:00-11:00 p.m. ET – 77th Emmy Awards

Sunday, Sept. 21

8:00-10:00 p.m. ET – A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Wednesday, Sept. 24

8:00-10:00 p.m. – “Survivor” Season 49 premiere (regular 8:00-9:30 p.m. timeslot begins Wednesday, Oct. 1)

Thursday, Sept. 25

9:00-10:30 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” Season 38 premiere (regular Wednesday 9:30-11:00 p.m. timeslot begins Oct. 1)

Thursday, Sept. 27

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “48 Hours” Season 38 premiere

Sunday, Sept. 28

7:00-7:30 p.m. ET – NFL on CBS doubleheader

7:30-8:30 p.m. ET – “60 Minutes” Season 58 premiere

8:30-10:30 p.m. ET – “Big Brother” Season 27 finale

Wednesday, Oct. 1 (Debut of regular Wednesday lineup)

8:00-9:30 p.m. – “Survivor”

9:30-11:00 p.m. – “The Amazing Race”

CBS Premiere Week

Sunday, Oct. 12:

7:00-7:30 p.m. ET – NFL on CBS doubleheader

7:30-8:30 p.m. ET – “60 Minutes”

8:30-9:30 p.m. ET – “Matlock” Season 2 premiere sneak peek

9:30-10:30 p.m. ET – “Elsbeth” Season 3 premiere sneak peek

Monday, Oct. 13:

8:00-8:30 p.m. – “The Neighborhood” Season 8 premiere

8:30-9:00 p.m. – “DMV” series premiere

9:00-10:00 p.m. – “FBI” Season 8 premiere

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “Watson” Season 2 premiere

Tuesday, Oct. 14:

8:00-9:00 p.m. – “NCIS” Season 23 premiere

9:00-10:00 p.m. – “NCIS: Origins” Season 2 premiere

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “NCIS: Sydney” Season 3 premiere

Wednesday, Oct. 15:

8:00-9:30 p.m. – “Survivor”

9:30-11:00 p.m. – “The Amazing Race”

Thursday, Oct. 16:

8:00-8:30 p.m. – “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” Season 2 premiere

8:30-9:00 p.m. – “Ghosts” Season 5 premiere

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Matlock”

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “Elsbeth”

Friday, Oct. 17:

8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Fire Country” Season 4 premiere

9:00-10:00 p.m. – “Sheriff Country” series premiere

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “Boston Blue” series premiere

Saturday, Oct. 18:

10:00-11:00 p.m. – “48 Hours”

Sunday, Oct. 19:

7:00-8:00 p.m. – “60 Minutes”

8:00-9:00 p.m. – “Tracker” Season 3 premiere

9:00-10:00 p.m. – “The Road”

Friday, Oct. 24