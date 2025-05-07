Harlan Coben’s ‘Final Twist,’ Padma Lakshmi’s ‘America’s Culinary Cup’ Lead CBS Midseason Unscripted Slate

CBS is building upon its existing reality TV trifecta with a trio of new unscripted series coming in the 2025-26 television season.

The network announced its upcoming primetime schedule on Wednesday, complete with unscripted series orders for Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban’s singing competition “The Road,” Padma Lakshmi’s cooking competition “America’s Culinary Cup” and Harlan Coben’s first foray into true crime with “Final Twist.”

“Harlan Coben’s Final Twist” will air midseason on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET between Season 49 and 50 of “Survivor.” Per the logline, “In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.”

Coben will serve as host and executive producer alongside fellow EPs Jess Philipps, Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions, Stu Schreiberg for Triage Entertainment, Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong for See It Now Studios and All Rise Films’ Jeff Zimbalist as showrunner.

“America’s Culinary Cup” will air next spring on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET after “Survivor 50.” Per the logline, “Lakshmi serves as creator and host of this new culinary showdown featuring a cast of the nation’s most decorated chefs as they embark on a one-of-a-kind, high-stakes competition designed to challenge their creativity, endurance, presentation, leadership and more.”

Lakshmi serves as EP for Delicious Entertainment alongside Susan Rovner for Aha Studios.

Lastly, country music singing competition “The Road” is set to premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET this fall after “Tracker.” Per the logline, “From executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger and Keith Urban, the docu-follow format trails Grammy Award winner Urban on his journey to discover the next big artist alongside Grammy Award winner Gretchen Wilson, who acts as the ‘tour manager.’ Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. They will compete to win over local fanbases to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour.”