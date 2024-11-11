‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Sets New Singing Competition at CBS With Blake Shelton

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has set a new singing competition series at CBS with former “The Voice” star, Blake Shelton.

The series, which is currently titled “The Road,” has received a series order from CBS to debut in fall 2025, the network announced on Monday. The docuseries will follow a headlining superstar (who is yet to be announced) on their journey to discover the next big artist.

“Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. They will compete to win over local fanbases to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour,” according to the official logline.

Sheridan and Shelton are set to executive produce the series alongside Lee Metzger and David Glasser. “The Road” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Glasser’s 101 Studios and Shelton and Metzger’s Lucky Horseshoe Productions also producing.

“There is a revolution taking place in country music. Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture,” Sheridan said in a statement. “No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road – literally. Get in the van, go to the next town and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that.”

“I’m a big fan of Taylor’s incredible work, and I’m excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, Lee, on ‘The Road,’” Shelton added. “I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it’s like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I’m looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform.”

“The Road” marks Shelton’s latest reality TV involvement after exiting “The Voice” as a coach after 23 seasons on the NBC singing competition show last year. The new series joins CBS’ slate of unscripted programming, which includes classics like “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” “Big Brother” and new series “The Summit.”

“This project has been a true labor of love that Taylor, Blake, Lee and I have been talking about for some time now,” Glasser said. “I can’t thank CBS enough for supporting us on this journey to bring an incredible project to audiences everywhere.”

“Blake and I have been working together a long time and now joining forces with Taylor and David is literally the kind of team you dream about to bring something of this scale to country music fans,” said Metzger.